Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's film gets push, to hit ₹35 crore mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Param Sundari slowed down as it hit its first Monday. The film has now picked up its pace on Tuesday, following discount offers. Now it is going to hit the ₹35 crore mark by tonight.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, Param Sundari has earned ₹ 4.82 crore net in India on day 5. This reflects the film's business on Tuesday from the morning, afternoon and evening shows.

This is the early estimate. The final figure will be up after the night shows.

So far, the total business made by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari is ₹34.82 crore.

Param Sundari was released on 28 August.

It is directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. It received mixed reviews from the critics, while the audience compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express.

However, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer has maintained a steady run at the box office.

Param Sundari Box Office recap The film opened on Friday with ₹7.25 crore, which was followed by a strong jump of 27.59% on Saturday, earning ₹9.25 crore. On Sunday, it saw growth in its earnings by 10.81%, collecting ₹10.25 crore and closing the first weekend on a positive note, as predicted by film trade analysts.

The momentum dropped on Monday, with collections falling by 68.29%, raking in ₹3.25 crore. On Tuesday, the film picked up slightly, raking in ₹4.82 crore, bringing the film to the ₹35 crore mark in just five days.

On Tuesday, Param Sundari witnessed about 14.52% occupancy across theatres. While the film started off with a modest occupancy of about 9.89% during the morning shows, it saw an increase in footfall by afternoon shows with about 15.79%. It improved even more, recording about 17.89% occupancy for the evening shows.

Details about the night shows are awaited.

Param Sundari has the highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region, with 1152 and an occupancy of about 18%. It is followed by Mumbai with 695 shows and 16% occupancy. Pune and Ahmedabad are next in the list with 361 and 409 shows, contributing a huge percentage to the overall revenue.

Film trade insider Taran Adarsh posted on X: “#ParamSundari holds steady on the crucial Monday… National chains are leading the way, while today's [Tuesday] discounted ticket offer is expected to prove beneficial.”

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Worldwide Check out Param Sundari's overall box office collections till day 4.

India Net Collection day 4- ₹ 30 crore

Worldwide Collection day 4- ₹ 48.50 crore

Overseas Collection day 4- ₹ 12.50 crore