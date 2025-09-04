Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth-Janhvi's movie eyes ₹40 crore despite dip in Wednesday earnings

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love story Param Sundari is very close to hitting the ₹40 crore milestone on Thursday. The movie hit the theatres on August 29.

However, with a mixed box office trend—a dip on Monday, sudden growth on Tuesday, and another fall on Wednesday—it remains to be seen what Thursday brings.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari witnessed a 32.94% dip in its Wednesday earnings, and minted ₹2.85 crore on Day 6.

This dip came after the movie's unexpected 30% growth in Tuesday's earnings, collecting ₹4.25 crore.

With this, the 6-day total for the movie stands at ₹37.1 crore. Param Sundari, reportedly made on a budget of ₹50 crore, is now very close to achieving the ₹40 crore milestone.

Param Sundari, directed by Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota, will face stiff competition from multiple new releases this Friday, the prominent ones being Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Param Sundari Day 6: Occupancy Param Sundari had an overall 8.68% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 7.43%

Afternoon Shows: 9.04%

Evening Shows: 8.41%

Night Shows: 9.85%

The movie saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi (NCR) region with 1,181 shows, though occupancy there averaged a modest 7.5%.

In contrast, the strongest audience turnout was recorded in Chennai (14.25%) and Bengaluru (13.75%).

Param Sundari: Plot The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer revolves around the story of Param, a carefree young man from Delhi, who spends his time investing his father’s money in promising startups. While hunting for his next big idea, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an app that claims to use cutting-edge technology to identify one’s perfect partner.

While testing the app, he gets matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a girl who is a homestay owner in Kerala.

When Param travels to meet her, their contrasting lifestyles and values set the stage for both friction and discovery.