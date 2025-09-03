Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth-Janhvi's film sees unpredictable run, 50% drop in earnings

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari continues to show mixed trends at the box office. The film is now nearing the end of its first week in theatres. After witnessing a sudden growth on Tuesday, the film has now recorded a dip in earnings.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 6 According to early estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹1.74 crore net in India on day 6 so far. While this is only based on morning and afternoon shows, the final figure will be revealed only after the night shows.

This brings the total revenue of Param Sundari in India to ₹35.99 crore net.

On Wednesday, Param Sundari recorded an overall occupancy of 8.24%. While the film saw 7.43% occupancy during morning shows and 9.04% in the afternoon. However, turnouts for the evening and night shows are still awaited.

The film saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi (NCR) region with 1,172 shows, though occupancy there averaged a modest 7.5%. In contrast, the strongest audience turnout was recorded in Bengaluru and Chennai, both posting 13.5% overall occupancy, with Chennai at 13.50% occupancy.

Param Sundari Param Sundari was released on 28 August.

It is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is best known for Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan. It is helmed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. It opened to mixed reviews from the critics, while the audience showed average enthusiasm. Many also compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express due to its similar plot.

Param Sundari plot The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer revolves around the story of Param, a carefree young man from Delhi, who spends his time investing his father’s money in promising startups. While hunting for his next big idea, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an app that claims to use cutting-edge technology to identify one’s perfect partner. While testing the app, he gets matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a girl who is a homestay owner in Kerala.

