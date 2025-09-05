Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth-Janhvi's film closes week 1 with steady show, figures here

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Param Sundari' took a lead from its seventh-day performance, the movie maintained a steady pace at the box office, collecting ₹2.83 crore, according to estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite the drop from its opening weekend, the film continued to draw a modest audience, especially considering its genre.

According to a report by Sacnilk, with a total first-week collection of ₹39.93 crore, the romantic comedy managed a respectable run, supported by consistent footfall and a stable occupancy rate.

The 9.12% overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with a gradual rise towards the night shows, reflected sustained interest among viewers, hinting at potential for continued traction in the coming days.

Check Box Office Collection Week 1 Day 1: ₹7.25 Cr

Day 2: ₹9.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹10.25 Cr

Day 4: ₹3.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹4.25 Cr

Day 6: ₹2.85 Cr

Day 7: ₹2.83 Cr

The Tushar Jalota directorial marks Sidharth and Janhvi's first project together as co-stars, and their romantic chemistry in the trailer is captivating.

What follows is a riot of fun and chaos when Sidharth, a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Janhvi, a girl from Kerala.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer follows the journey of Param, a carefree young man from Delhi who enjoys investing his father’s money in budding startups. While searching for his next big venture, he comes across Soulmates, an app that claims to use advanced technology to find a person’s perfect match. Curious, he tests the app and is unexpectedly paired with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a homestay owner from Kerala.

Intrigued, Param travels south to meet her, only to find that their worlds couldn’t be more different. As their contrasting lifestyles and values clash, the encounter sets the stage for both conflict and unexpected connection, leading to a story of discovery, growth, and perhaps, love.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Sidharth said, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi opened up about portraying 'Sundari', expressing how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage."

"Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," she shared.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', alongside Varun Dhawan.