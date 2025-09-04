Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's film wraps up first week with ₹40 cr haul

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's latest rom-com Param Sundari completed its first week run at the box office. The film saw decent business despite mixed trends across the last 7 days. It will compete with new releases from Friday onwards.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 7 According to the early estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari earned ₹1.81 crore net in India on day 7 so far. This is only based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.

The final figure of the day will be out after the night shows.

With this, the film will hit the ₹40 crore mark. Currently, its total revenue in India (net) stands at ₹38.91 crore.

About Param Sundari Param Sundari was released on 28 August.

It is directed by Tushar Jalota who is best known for Dasvi. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Param Sundari opened to a lukewarm response at the ticket window. It received mixed reviews from the critics, while many among the audience found it similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express.

Amid this, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer has maintained its pace in theatres.

On Thursday, Param Sundari witnessed an overall occupancy of about 8.67% in theatres across the nation. The film witnessed a steady turnout through the day. While the morning shows clocked 7.59% occupancy, the film saw a rise in footfall during its afternoon shows at 9.71%, and evening shows settled at 8.71% occupancy.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#ParamSundari is heading towards a Week 1 total of around ₹ 41 cr [+/-]... The film faces fresh competition starting tomorrow, with #Baaghi4, #TheBengalFiles, and #TheConjuring: Last Rites hitting cinemas.”

However, his estimates for the film doesn't match with Sacnilk as of now.

“#ParamSundari [Week 1] Fri 7.37 cr, Sat 10.07 cr, Sun 11.04 cr, Mon 3.32 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 2.87 cr. Total: ₹ 38.98 cr,” Adarsh added.