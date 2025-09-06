Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8: Sidharth-Janhvi Kapoor starrer slows down 30.19% despite impressive Week 1

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer on Friday, September 6, recorded stagnant numbers amid new releases. As the movie marked eight day in theatres, new Bollywood and Hollywood movies made their theatrical debut.

The significant slowdown on Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi holiday can be attributed to the release of most awaited movies, namely Baaghi 4, The Conjuring Last Rites and The Bengal Files. The romantic comedy drama recorded 30.19 fall in domestic earnings on Day 8.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8 On Day 8, Tushar Jalota directorial movie minted ₹1.85 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 8-day run in theatres, the movie did a business of ₹41.6 crore net in the domestic market after raking in ₹39.75 crore net in Week 1. On its opening day, Sidharth Malhotra's movie collected ₹7.25 crore net.

Moving to theatrical footfalls on September 5, Param Sundari registered an overall 27.56% Hindi occupancy.

Param Sundari star cast Alongside lead actors, the star cast features Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Renji Panicker, Abhishek Banerjee, Tanvi Ram, Inayat Verma and Siddhartha Shankar in significant roles.

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Collection Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the rom-com raked in ₹62.75 gross in the global market and amassed ₹15 crore from overseas earnings.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#ParamSundari scores a decent total in Week 1... Business received a boost on Tuesday with discounted ticket rates, while the #BOGO offer on Wednesday and Thursday further contributed."

He added, "#ParamSundari faces stiff competition in Weekend 2, with three prominent releases entering the marketplace – #Baaghi4, #TheBengalFiles, and #TheConjuring : Last Rites.”

Planning to watch Param Sundari? Have a look at trailer here: