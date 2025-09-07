Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 9: Sidharth-Janhvi's movie inches closer to ₹45 crore mark on Sunday

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 9: Amid a fierce competition at the box office from fresh releases on Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's North-South love story Param Sundari is now very close to hitting the ₹45 crore milestone on Sunday.
Directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame, the movie is facing stiff competition from multiple new releases this Friday, the prominent ones being Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites.
Param Sundari, which was released in theatres on August 29, has witnessed a mixed box office trend. The movie's earnings fell 33.96% on Friday, dropping to ₹1.75 crore, its lowest level since release. The numbers improved marginally on Saturday.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Param Sundari saw a 14.29% improvement in its earnings on Saturday, earning ₹2 crore on Day 9. This is only marginally better than what it earned on Friday, marking its lowest collection since release.
The movie, reportedly made at a budget of ₹50 crore, is still nearly ₹7 crore away from breaking even.
Param Sundari's 9-day total stands at ₹43.50 crore. It is expected to hit the ₹45 crore milestone by the end of Sunday, Day 10.
Param Sundari had an overall 39.17% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:
Morning Shows: 15.02%
Afternoon Shows: 36.90%
Evening Shows: 48.88%
Night Shows: 55.86%
The movie saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi (NCR) region with 259 shows, though occupancy there averaged a modest 34%.
In contrast, the strongest audience turnout was recorded in Chennai (97.67%) and Bengaluru (66.50%). Notably, Chennai now has only 5 shows for the movie.
The film follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups. While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match.
Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.
As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments. What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.
