Param Sundari Box Office collection Day 9: Weekend blues? Sidharth-Jahnvi Kapoor starrer fails to cross ₹50 crore mark

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 9: Despite a decent opening, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Param Sundari movie now seems to have lost its charm. The movie's earnings slowed down over the second weekend, failing to cross the ₹50 crore mark.

On Saturday, Day 9, Param Sundari movie's India net collection stood at ₹42.92 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 9 On Day 9, September 6, the Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie minted ₹1.42 crore, marking a staggeringly lower collection as compared to the previous days.

Here's a glimpse of Param Sundari movie's Box Office collection on a day-to-day basis:

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹3.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday]- ₹4.25 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday]- ₹2.85 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] - ₹2.65 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] - ₹1.75 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] - ₹1.42 Cr

The figures of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer movie's collection, is however as per early estimates — with the final figures yet to trickle in.

Param Sundari occupancy The meek earnings of the movie, despite a weekend, also reflected in the movie's occupancy.

Movie halls screening Param Sundari recorded a 15.02% occupancy for morning shows, and 48.88% occupancy for the afternoon shows, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Param Sundari review Hindustan Times’ review of Param Sundari says the film drags with jokes that fall flat and scenes lacking chemistry. The second half slows down even more, leading to a predictable ending.

The movie, however, shines in one aspect—its visuals. Shot across Kerala, the frames capture raw, natural beauty without relying on heavy VFX, added the review.

