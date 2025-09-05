Param Sundari Day 8 box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor starrer holds strong, mints THIS amount

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated5 Sep 2025, 08:50 PM IST
‘Param Sundari’ continued its box office journey into the second week with steady numbers. On its eighth day in cinemas (first Friday of week two), the film collected 1.58 crore, pushing its total earnings to 41.33 crore.

The first week saw a strong performance with a total of 39.75 crore, and although the pace has slowed, the film is still holding firm in key regions.

Theatre Occupancy for ‘Param Sundari’ Day 8

Day 8 saw moderate theatre occupancy across Hindi (2D) shows. Morning shows registered a 17.73% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows were stronger, with 30.66% and 30.63% respectively. These figures reflect a stable turnout for a film entering its second week.

Regionally, the film’s performance varied, but Chennai stood out with an exceptional 91% occupancy rate, showing remarkable audience interest. Bengaluru followed with 48.67%, while Lucknow showed a decent 38.33%.

The National Capital Region (NCR) also performed steadily with 30% occupancy. In Mumbai and Pune, the turnout was slightly lower, at 24.33% and 25.67% respectively.

Other cities showed mixed results. Ahmedabad (19.67%), Hyderabad (21%), Jaipur (22.67%), Chandigarh (25.33%), Bhopal (19.33%), and Kolkata (16%) contributed to the overall performance, while Surat showed the weakest numbers with just 8.67% occupancy.

Despite entering its second week, ‘Param Sundari’ is proving to have staying power in certain markets, particularly in southern cities like Chennai and Bengaluru. If the film continues this trend over the weekend, it may soon cross the 50 crore mark.

