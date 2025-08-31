Param Sundari on OTT: When and where to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com online

Param Sundari on OTT: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's latest release is bringing back the romantic-comedy era in Bollywood. Param Sundari released in theatres on 29 August. Amid the buzz around the film's release, details about its OTT release have surfaced online.

Param Sundari on OTT Fans who might not turn up in theatres to catch the North meets South film, will soon have a chance to stream it online from the comfort of their homes.

Where to watch Param Sundari on OTT According to a report by the Economic Times, Malhotra and Kapoor's Param Sundari will be streaming online on Amazon Prime Video after wrapping up its theatrical run.

When to watch Param Sundari on OTT The film is said to follow the standard eight-week window before fans can expect the movie to arrive on OTT this October 2025. Viewers will be able to catch the film for the first or second time using their smart TVs, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and more smart gadgets.

However, the makers of the film is yet to confirm the OTT release details.

Param Sundari: Director, cast Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota of Dasvi fame. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead, Param Sundari also has Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Bannerjee is supporting roles.

Param Sundari plot The film follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who comes from a wealthy family and invests his father’s money in new startups. While searching for something unique, he stumbles upon Soulmates, an AI-powered app that promises to find one’s perfect match. Curious to prove a point to his father, Param tries it out and is unexpectedly matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai (Kapoor), a South Indian girl from Kerala who runs her ancestral Tharavad (family home) as a homestay, alongside her uncle Bhargavan Nair, a practitioner of Kalari Payattu.

As Param’s modern, North Indian, city-bred lifestyle collides with Sundari’s rooted, tradition-rich world in Kerala, their journey unfolds with humour, culture clashes, and heartfelt moments. What begins as a digital experiment soon grows into a deeper connection, as the two navigate differences, discover common ground, and explore their real connection to find out whether technology has truly led them to love.