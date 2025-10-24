Param Sundari on OTT: When and where to watch the Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer

After a run in cinemas earlier this year, Param Sundari — the sparkling romantic comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra — is ready to charm audiences once again, this time on streaming.

Param Sundari arrives on OTT The film, which opened in theatres on July 25, 2025, received warm appreciation for its breezy tone, colourful visuals, and infectious soundtrack.

Now, fans who missed its big-screen release can soon catch it from the comfort of their homes, as Param Sundari arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 24, 2025. The film will stream in Hindi, complete with subtitles, ensuring a wider reach across audiences.

More about the film The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The film’s premise centres on Param, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a suave Delhi entrepreneur who develops a dating app to prove its potential to his sceptical father.

Determined to test his creation firsthand, Param decides to find a match for himself through the app. His search leads him to Sundari, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor — a spirited, self-made woman from a small town in Kerala whose approach to life is refreshingly grounded.