Param Sundari OTT release date out: When and where to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com online

Param Sundari OTT release date out: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's recent romantic-comedy film, Param Sundari, is all set to stream online on OTT soon. The film, which underperformed at the box office, will get a second chance on OTT now. Set against the backdrop of Kerala, Param Sundari features a cross-cultural romance.

Param Sundari OTT release date out While the makers are yet to announce the OTT release date, OTT play reported that Param Sundari will mark its online debut on Amazon Prime Video from October 24.

Reportedly, Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of the film.

Param Sundari was released on 28 August.

Param Sundari The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is best known for Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Param Sundari and its controversies Param Sundari received a lukewarm response at the box office. It opened to mixed reviews from the critics. The audience showed average interest in the film. While some compared it to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Chennai Express due to its similar north meets south romance, some accused the makers of misrepresenting Kerala and Malayalam culture.

Kapoor’s accent and character in the film were also mocked and called inauthentic by netizens. Elements like jasmine flowers and Mohiniyattam dances in the film were called cliches and stereotypes.

Besides this, the song Danger from Param Sundari was also accused of plagiarising a Pakistani track Laal Suit. Instagram took down a video by singer Pavithra Menon over its casting, after a copyright complaint was filed by the makers. The Watchdog Foundation also accused the makers of Param Sundari of hurting religious sentiments over a romantic scene shot in a church.

Param Sundari plot and cast The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer, Param Sundari, revolves around the story of Param, a carefree young man from Delhi. He spends his time using his father’s money to invest in promising startups. While hunting for his next big idea, he came across Soulmates, an app that claims to use cutting-edge technology to identify one’s perfect partner. While testing the app, he gets matched with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a girl who runs a homestay in Kerala.

When Param travels to meet Sundari, they discover their contrasting lifestyles and values.