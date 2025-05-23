Param Sundari teaser leaked online: Sidharth Malhotra debuts chiseled abs, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in saree

Param Sundari teaser leaked online: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's latest film Bhool Chuk Maaf released on Friday. With it came a surprise for fans who reached the theatres on day 1. The teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari was screened in theatres with Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Param Sundari teaser However, the teaser has now leaked online on social media, only hours after its screening in the cinema halls.

Many social media users have shared video clips from the theatre, leaking the teaser of the upcoming film, Param Sundari.

In the clip, Sidharth is introduced as Param. It shows his body transformation for the film as he flaunts his chiselled body with well-defined six-pack abs. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor aka Sundari makes her first appearance in the teaser. Looking stunning, she makes an entry in a desi avatar. Her big, beautiful eyes steal the limelight.

The teaser shows stunning visuals from Kerala’s scenic backwaters and iconic houseboats, setting a dreamy tone for the film. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are seen riding through lush landscapes, sharing romantic scenes as a soulful track by Sonu Nigam plays in the background. It also offers glimpses of emotional highs and lows in the love story filled with drama and emotions.

Watch teaser here:

Internet reacts to Param Sundari teaser Reacting to the teaser, many on the internet shared their excitement for the film. A fan wrote in the comments, "Grand comeback of rom com genre #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking so pretty together. Sachin Jigar cooked (sic)."

Another user said, “#ParamSundari TEASER IS STUNNING. The music album is going to top the charts for sure. Plus the chemistry of @SidMalhotra and @iamjanhvik is fresh and going to be loved by everyone. Dark horse of 2025! Mark my words (sic).”

“Omg teaser looks so good and I’m in love with song already. Uff Sonu nigam’s voice (sic),” also mentioned someone else.

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota, best known for Dasvi.

The film is set to highlight the cultural differences between the two characters.

Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi in the lead, the film also has Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in key roles.

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan.