Param Sundari Twitter review: Fans call Sidharth–Janhvi’s first pairing ‘a perfect weekend watch’

The wait is finally over for Bollywood fans as Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, released in cinemas today. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic comedy takes audiences on a journey from the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene backwaters of Kerala.

The film has been making headlines for bringing together Sidharth and Janhvi in their first on-screen pairing — a collaboration that has fuelled excitement among fans and critics alike. But the question remains: has Param Sundari succeeded in reviving the long-fading rom-com genre in Hindi cinema?

Netizens react to ‘Param Sundari’ Early reactions online suggest that viewers are thoroughly enjoying the lead duo’s chemistry. One fan described the movie as “a vibrant and entertaining ride, free of dull moments”, praising its seamless shift from light-hearted comedy in the first half to emotional and romantic beats in the second. The colourful visuals, catchy soundtrack, and strong cultural backdrop were also highlighted as major strengths, with the reviewer giving it 4 stars.

Another viewer called Param Sundari “a breezy and feel-good romantic comedy that’s perfect for a relaxed outing with someone special.” They added that the film offers “engaging moments and enjoyable chemistry between the leads,” while noting that Sidharth impresses with his charm and screen presence. Janhvi, they said, looks stunning, though there is “a sense she had room to shine even more.”

A third review lauded the performances of the lead pair, calling the film “a fun rollercoaster of comedy & laughter.” They summed it up as “a perfect weekend watch.”

With social media buzzing, the Sidharth–Janhvi pairing appears to have struck the right chord — leaving fans hopeful that Bollywood rom-coms may be staging a comeback.

Param Sundari plot The story of Param Sundari follows fun and chaos when Param (Malhotra), a Punjabi munda from Delhi, falls in love with Sundari (Kapoor), a girl from Kerala.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on Param Sundari Talking about working in the film, Sidharth Malhotra told ANI, "With Param Sundari, I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."

Janhvi Kapoor shared how her character's deep connection to her roots resonated with her own South Indian heritage.