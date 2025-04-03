Paramvir Cheema shares his working experience with Sunny Deol in Border 2, says ’Its dream for any actor’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Actor Paramvir Cheema is all set to share screen space with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in 'Border 2' and for him it is nothing less than a "dream role".

In a conversation with ANI, Cheema said, "Sharing screen space with Sunny paaji ( Sunny Deol) is a dream for any actor. First time you all will see me in action role."

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

A special moment in the sequel's development is the casting of Ahan Shetty, who steps into his father Suniel Shetty's shoes.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

Paramvir Cheema is known for Chamak (2023), Sapne Vs Everyone (2023) and Tabbar (2021).

He will be also seen in 'Chamak 2'

The actor feels privileged to be part of theater, OTT and films and getting experience of all three mediums. "Blessed to be part of all the mediums and working in films, theater and series."

However, theatre is most close to his heart.

"Theatre is something I enjoy most. I get peace by doing theater," he added.