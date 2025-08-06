Paranthu Po OTT: Where to watch the Tamil comedy film in Hindi

Paranthu Po, the Tamil-language road musical comedy film, made its OTT debut recently. The film is directed and co-produced by Ram under his banner Seven Seas and Seven Hills Productions, along with JioHotstar and GKS Bros Productions. Starring Shiva and Mithul Ryan in the lead, the film is now streaming online.

Where to watch Paranthu Po on OTT Paranthu Po is currently available on the OTT platform, JioHotstar. It is streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

The film marked its OTT release on 5 August.

Paranthu Po: Cast, crew, plot Besides Shiva and Mithul Ryan, Paranthu Po also features Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas and Aju Varghese among others in key roles.

It officially marks the Tamil debut of actors GraceAntony and Aju Varghese.

The film music and background score are composed by Santhosh Dhayanidhi and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Cinematography and editing are helmed by N. K. Ekambaram and Mathi V. S.

Paranthu Po tells the story of a struggling father and his stubborn son who take a road trip to escape the pressures of their daily lives. On their way, they meet different people who leave an everlasting impression on them, teaching them the valuable things missing from their lives.

The film has been shot in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Paranthu Po was first premiered on 4 February 2025 at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The film had its theatrical release on 4 July 2025. It opened to positive reviews from critics.

Paranthu Po Twitter review after OTT release Those who missed watching the film in theatres have shared their reviews on social media after its OTT release. Mostly praising the film, many called Paranthu Po a ‘must-watch’ film.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Must watched Paranthu Po on Jio Hotstar such a feel-good movie. Touches on parenting, kids, and society with so much depth yet explained so simply. Loaded with life philosophy, emotion, and reality. A must-watch for every parent (sic).”

“A delightful blend of comedy and emotion that hits all the right notes. The characters are wonderfully written. It’s the kind of film that simply makes you smile. A beautifully crafted one (sic),” added another.