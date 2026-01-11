Parasakthi box office collection day 1: Sivakarthikeyan's film opens to muted response worldwide amid Jana Nayagan block

Parasakthi box office collection day 1: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's historical political action drama, Parasakthi, marks its debut in theatres worldwide. The film release was put on hold temporarily over the censor board clearance. The film was set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which didn't get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Parasakthi box office collection day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned ₹12.35 crore net on day 1.

Parasakthi earnings state wise Parasakthi's opening collection in India was driven largely by strong performance in Tamil Nadu. The state contributed ₹12 crore. Karnataka followed at the second spot with ₹2 crore, while Kerala added ₹0.4 crore to the overall haul. However, the film saw minimal traction in the APTG region, collecting ₹0.01 crore. The film earned ₹0.29 crore from the rest of India.

Parasakthi box office collection worldwide The film recorded a lower-than-expected opening on its first day as it couldn't cross the ₹15 crore mark domestically. While its India gross collection stood at ₹14.70 crore, the worldwide collection reached ₹24.70 crore. Of this, the overseas markets contributed ₹10 crore on Day 1.

Parasakthi occupancy rates Parasakthi registered an overall occupancy of 62.79% on Saturday in Tamil Nadu. The film showed steady growth through the day, beginning with promising 45.71% in morning shows and climbing to 62.13% in the afternoon. Occupancy grew further in the evening at 64.26%. It was highest during the night shows at 79.04% occupancy.

Parasakthi shows In terms of regions with the highest number of screenings, Chennai emerged as the key region with 887 shows, recording an impressive 76% occupancy. Bengaluru followed with 354 shows and a 46.25% occupancy. Coimbatore stood out with 274 shows and 64.75% occupancy. Other strong-performing regions for the Tamil film were Madurai, Salem, Trichy, and Pondicherry, all of which showed occupancies above 58% with a sizeable show count.

Parasakthi was released on the occasion of Pongal. It is facing competition with the Tamil-dubbed version of Prabhas' The Raja Saabal. However, the film was set to see a major clash with Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which has been postponed over certification issues.

About Parasakthi: Makers, plot, cast Parasakthi is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara. It is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures.

Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakthi focuses on the story of two brothers who participate in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film also stars Ravi Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela.