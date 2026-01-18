Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9: Sivakarthikeyan’s film nears ₹50 crore mark amid mixed reviews

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9: The Tamil historical political drama Parasakthi continued its steady theatrical run on Day 9, though collections remained moderate following its Pongal release.

As per early estimates till 8pm on Sunday, the film earned ₹1.76 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹47.86 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. While the numbers indicate consistent footfall, the film is yet to witness a significant post-release surge.

On Sunday, Parasakthi recorded an overall Tamil Nadu occupancy of 30.11%. Morning shows opened on a subdued note at 17.66%, before picking up pace in the afternoon with 37.18% occupancy. Evening shows sustained momentum at 35.48%.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, the film revisits the politically sensitive 1965 anti-Hindi imposition protests in Tamil Nadu. Set against a turbulent socio-political backdrop, the narrative follows two brothers caught in the heart of the agitation.

The ensemble cast includes Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, who makes her Tamil debut, with supporting performances from Guru Somasundaram and Basil Joseph.

Critical response to Parasakthi has been divided. While some reviewers have appreciated its intent, performances and attempt to engage with an important chapter of regional history, others have flagged issues with pacing, screenplay structure and narrative coherence. Audience reactions on social media and film forums have largely echoed these views, with several viewers questioning the emotional depth and clarity of certain historical sequences.

Beyond reviews, the film has also sparked political controversy. The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress accused the makers of distorting historical facts, objecting to scenes it claims have no documented basis — including an alleged directive mandating Hindi-only forms in post offices and a purported visit by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Coimbatore in 1965. The organisation has demanded that these scenes be removed and has not ruled out legal action.

Parasakthi’s release was itself preceded by controversy, with the film reportedly undergoing 25 cuts and modifications before receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The episode has reignited discussions within the film industry around censorship, political pressure and transparency in the certification process.

