Parasakthi box office collection Day 12: Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Tamil movie crosses ₹50 crore net

Parasakthi opened on a decent note at the Indian box office. The Tamil political drama, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, is burdened by its heavy budget, though.

On Day 1, the first Saturday, the film collected ₹12.5 crore. On Day 2, the first Sunday, collections slipped to ₹10.1 crore.

Day 3, Monday, recorded a sharp fall to ₹3 crore. The decline continued on Day 4, Tuesday, with ₹2.6 crore. It was followed closely by ₹2.55 crore on Day 5, Wednesday.

A noticeable jump came on Day 6, Thursday, when the film earned ₹5.5 crore. With this, the first week ended at ₹36.25 crore, which was moderate but showed uneven trends.

The second week began on a lower note. Day 7, Friday, collected ₹5 crore. Day 8, Saturday, slipped slightly to ₹4.85 crore.

Day 9, Sunday, dropped further to ₹2.65 crore. The weekday collapse was steep, with Day 10 earning only ₹75 lakh. Day 11, Tuesday, fell to ₹33 lakh. Day 12, Wednesday, closed at ₹26 lakh, as per early estimates.

After 12 days, Parasakthi stands at a total India net collection of ₹50.09 crore. However, the issue is that it is among the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career. Reports suggest a production cost of around ₹200 crore.

With such a high budget, the film needs a very strong box-office performance to turn a profit. In most cases, a film must earn nearly double its budget to safely break even.

At present, the theatrical performance alone is not enough. Making a recovery through other sources is very important. Parasakthi scored in that category.

Pre-release deals have provided major relief to the makers. The OTT streaming rights were sold to ZEE5 for a reported ₹52 crore. It is believed to be Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest OTT deal so far.

This single agreement helped recover about 26% of the total budget. Even Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan’s most successful film, was sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore.

Apart from OTT, the satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for ₹30 crore. Saregama Music acquired the audio rights for ₹13 crore.

Altogether, these deals brought in nearly ₹95 crore even before release. That helped the producers recover almost half the film’s budget in advance.

Sivakarthikeyan’s recent success Sivakarthikeyan tasted major success with Amaran. It emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. Made on a reported budget of ₹120 crore, the film grossed ₹253.67 crore in India and ₹333.67 crore worldwide.

In contrast, his next release disappointed. Directed by AR Murugadoss and made for ₹200 crore, Madharasi collected ₹73.48 crore in India and ₹98.48 crore worldwide.

Sreelala’s Bollywood debut Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi film debut opposite Kartik Aaryan. The musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu was earlier rumoured to be Aashiqui 3. It is now reported to be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2026.

Sreeleela gained nationwide attention with the Kissik song from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Her dance with Mahesh Babu in Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram) also became viral.