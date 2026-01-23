Parasakthi box office collection Day 13: Sivakarthikeyan-Sreeleela’s Tamil movie sees 60% decline in earnings in Week 2

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 13: Parasakthi, the Tamil political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, completed two weeks at the box office on Thursday.
However, the movie, which had a decent opening week collection, witnessed a nearly 60 per cent fall in its earnings in Week 2. Burdened by its heavy budget, Parasakthi has earned just a little over 25% of its production cost, ₹51 crore, in 13 days.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi collected a total of ₹36.25 crore in Week 1.
The movie's earnings slipped gradually, but drastically throughout week 2. On Day 7, Friday, it collected ₹5 crore. Day 8, Saturday, slipped slightly to ₹4.85 crore. Day 9, Sunday, dropped further to ₹2.65 crore.
The weekday collapse was steep, with Day 10 earning only ₹75 lakh. Day 11, Tuesday, fell to ₹33 lakh. Day 12, Wednesday, closed at ₹55 lakh, and on Day 13, Thursday, it earned only ₹43 lakh.
With this, Parasakthi's net total for Week 2 was ₹14.83 crore, which was 59.09 per cent lower than what the movie earned in its first week.
After 13 days, Parasakthi stands at a total India net collection of ₹51.08 crore.
However, Parasakthi's total collection is pale compared to its massive production cost of around ₹200 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.
Parasakthi needed a very strong box-office performance to turn a profit, but going by the current trend, the movie is unlikely to make many significant changes in its third week either.
Parasakthi reportedly signed a pre-release deal with Zee5, selling its OTT streaming rights for ₹52 crore. It is believed to be one of Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest OTT deals so far.
This single agreement helped recover about 26% of the total budget.
Sivakarthikeyan’s most successful film, Amaran, was sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore.
Apart from its OTT deal, Parasakthi's satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for ₹30 crore. Saregama Music acquired the audio rights for ₹13 crore.
Altogether, these deals brought in nearly ₹95 crore even before release. That helped the producers recover almost half the film’s budget in advance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.