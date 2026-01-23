Parasakthi box office collection Day 13: Sivakarthikeyan-Sreeleela’s Tamil movie sees 60% decline in earnings in Week 2

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 13: Parasakthi, the Tamil political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, completed two weeks at the box office on Thursday.

However, the movie, which had a decent opening week collection, witnessed a nearly 60 per cent fall in its earnings in Week 2. Burdened by its heavy budget, Parasakthi has earned just a little over 25% of its production cost, ₹51 crore, in 13 days.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi collected a total of ₹36.25 crore in Week 1.

Advertisement

The movie's earnings slipped gradually, but drastically throughout week 2. On Day 7, Friday, it collected ₹5 crore. Day 8, Saturday, slipped slightly to ₹4.85 crore. Day 9, Sunday, dropped further to ₹2.65 crore.

The weekday collapse was steep, with Day 10 earning only ₹75 lakh. Day 11, Tuesday, fell to ₹33 lakh. Day 12, Wednesday, closed at ₹55 lakh, and on Day 13, Thursday, it earned only ₹43 lakh.

With this, Parasakthi's net total for Week 2 was ₹14.83 crore, which was 59.09 per cent lower than what the movie earned in its first week.

Advertisement

After 13 days, Parasakthi stands at a total India net collection of ₹51.08 crore.

However, Parasakthi's total collection is pale compared to its massive production cost of around ₹200 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.

Parasakthi needed a very strong box-office performance to turn a profit, but going by the current trend, the movie is unlikely to make many significant changes in its third week either.

Parasakthi pre-release deals Parasakthi reportedly signed a pre-release deal with Zee5, selling its OTT streaming rights for ₹52 crore. It is believed to be one of Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest OTT deals so far.

This single agreement helped recover about 26% of the total budget.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan’s most successful film, Amaran, was sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore.

Apart from its OTT deal, Parasakthi's satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for ₹30 crore. Saregama Music acquired the audio rights for ₹13 crore.