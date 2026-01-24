Parasakthi box office collection Day 14: Sivakarthikeyan-Sreeleela’s Tamil movie declines further, mints...

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 14: Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela starrer Tamil political drama, Parasakthi, is witnessing a concerning dwindling trend at the box office as it enters its third week on Friday.

Parasakthi, which was set to clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, earned in lakhs on Day 14.

The budget-heavy movie's Week 2 collection was also nearly 60 per cent less than its opening week earnings. In 14 days, Parasakthi has earned just a little over 26% of its production cost, ₹51.33 crore.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned only ₹25 lakh on Friday, January 24. Its entry to the third week is too pale, considering that there was no significant competition at the box office from a Tamil title.

With a total collection of ₹36.25 crore in Week 1, the movie's earnings slipped gradually, but drastically throughout Week 2 to ₹14.83 crore.

Parasakthi: Week 2 box office collection On Day 7, Friday, it collected ₹5 crore. Day 8, Saturday, slipped slightly to ₹4.85 crore. Day 9, Sunday, dropped further to ₹2.65 crore. The weekday collapse was steep, with Day 10 earning only ₹75 lakh. Day 11, Tuesday, fell to ₹33 lakh. Day 12, Wednesday, closed at ₹55 lakh, and on Day 13, Thursday, it earned only ₹43 lakh.

Parasakthi Budget Parasakthi's total collection is pale compared to its massive production cost of around ₹200 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.

Parasakthi pre-release deals Parasakthi reportedly signed a pre-release deal with Zee5, selling its OTT streaming rights for ₹52 crore. It is believed to be one of Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest OTT deals so far.

This single agreement helped recover about 26% of the total budget.

Sivakarthikeyan’s most successful film, Amaran, was sold to Netflix for ₹60 crore.

Apart from its OTT deal, Parasakthi's satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for ₹30 crore. Saregama Music acquired the audio rights for ₹13 crore.

