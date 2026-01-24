Subscribe

Parasakthi box office collection Day 14: Sivakarthikeyan-Sreeleela’s Tamil movie declines further, mints...

In 14 days, Parasakthi has earned just a little over 26% of its production cost, 51.33 crore.

Updated24 Jan 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Parasakthi box office collection Day 14
Parasakthi box office collection Day 14(Screengrab from YouTube/Sun TV)

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 14: Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela starrer Tamil political drama, Parasakthi, is witnessing a concerning dwindling trend at the box office as it enters its third week on Friday.

Parasakthi, which was set to clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, earned in lakhs on Day 14.

The budget-heavy movie's Week 2 collection was also nearly 60 per cent less than its opening week earnings. In 14 days, Parasakthi has earned just a little over 26% of its production cost, 51.33 crore.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned only 25 lakh on Friday, January 24. Its entry to the third week is too pale, considering that there was no significant competition at the box office from a Tamil title.

With a total collection of 36.25 crore in Week 1, the movie's earnings slipped gradually, but drastically throughout Week 2 to 14.83 crore.

Parasakthi: Week 2 box office collection

On Day 7, Friday, it collected 5 crore. Day 8, Saturday, slipped slightly to 4.85 crore. Day 9, Sunday, dropped further to 2.65 crore. The weekday collapse was steep, with Day 10 earning only 75 lakh. Day 11, Tuesday, fell to 33 lakh. Day 12, Wednesday, closed at 55 lakh, and on Day 13, Thursday, it earned only 43 lakh.

Parasakthi Budget

Parasakthi's total collection is pale compared to its massive production cost of around 200 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career.

Parasakthi pre-release deals

Parasakthi reportedly signed a pre-release deal with Zee5, selling its OTT streaming rights for 52 crore. It is believed to be one of Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest OTT deals so far.

This single agreement helped recover about 26% of the total budget.

Sivakarthikeyan’s most successful film, Amaran, was sold to Netflix for 60 crore.

Apart from its OTT deal, Parasakthi's satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for 30 crore. Saregama Music acquired the audio rights for 13 crore.

Altogether, these deals brought in nearly 95 crore even before release. That helped the producers recover almost half the film’s budget in advance.

 
 
Indian Cinema
