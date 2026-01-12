Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3: Sivakarthikeyan- Sreeleela's film shows stability after Pongal weekend boost

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3: Director Sudha Kongara’s period political drama Parasakthi has maintained a steady pace at the domestic box office, successfully navigating its first weekday after a strong Pongal weekend.

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, the film added an estimated ₹1.59 crore on Day 3 (Monday), taking its total India net collection to approximately ₹24.19 crore. While a dip from the festive weekend was expected, the Monday hold indicates stable audience interest and favourable word-of-mouth.

Morning shows opened at 13.45% occupancy, with footfalls gradually improving through the day. Attendance climbed to 19.57% during afternoon screenings and peaked at 21.13% in the evening. Final figures are expected to be updated once night show data is factored in.

Parasakthi had built a solid foundation over its first three days. The film’s release during the Pongal holiday window worked in its favour, aided by higher footfalls and the advantage of being the only major standalone Tamil release during the period. With no direct competition, the film enjoyed sustained screen share across key markets.

Early trends on Monday suggested a controlled decline rather than a sharp fall. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹0.19 crore by noon, pointing to a steady pace as the day progressed. Trade analysts note that such trends are encouraging for a content-driven film that leans heavily on narrative depth rather than mass spectacle.

Sunday’s occupancy data further underlined the film’s solid theatrical traction. Average Tamil occupancy for the day stood at 51.06%, an encouraging figure for a period-driven political drama. Footfalls began modestly in the morning at 35.15% but gathered momentum as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded a sharp rise to 58.03%, with attendance peaking during evening shows at 60.69%. Night shows held firm at 50.35%, reflecting steady interest even in the later slots. The pattern indicates stronger audience preference for post-noon and evening screenings, typically driven by families and working viewers opting for convenient showtimes.

Beyond its lead pair, Parasakthi features a strong supporting cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Dev Ramnath and Papadi Ghosh. The film’s politically charged narrative, historical setting and dialogue-heavy treatment have resonated with audiences looking for substance-driven cinema.