Parasakthi box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's film outshines The Raja Saab in Tamil Nadu amid controversy

Parasakthi box office collection day 3: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil outing, Parasakthi, ran into new troubles over its alleged inaccurate historical facts. Amid the allegations, the film continues to rule theatres across Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections. With negligible competition from Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Parasakthi is a safe zone at the box office.

Parasakthi box office collection day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi minted ₹3 crore net on day 3. The film recorded a dip of about 70.30% in its collection from the previous day. On day 2, the film collected ₹10.1 crore net.

Advertisement

With this, the total earnings of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer are ₹25.6 crore net in India.

Parasakthi vs The Raja Saab in Tamil Nadu In comparison, Prabhas' The Raja Saab collected ₹6.6 crore net on Monday, its day 4. However, the film earned only ₹7 lakh among its Tamil audience, as per the tracker.

Parasakthi was released on 10 January 2026 after clearance from the censor board.

The film collection has been driven largely by its strong performance in Tamil Nadu. On Day 1 (Saturday), the film collected ₹15 crore, with Tamil Nadu contributing a massive ₹12.4 crore. On the same day, Karnataka added ₹1.9 crore, Kerala ₹0.4 crore, and the rest of India ₹0.29 crore. The film saw a drop on Day 2 (Sunday), raking in ₹11.9 crore, again led by Tamil Nadu with ₹10.25 crore and comparatively smaller contributions from other regions. Collections dipped further on Day 3 (Monday) with Tamil Nadu bringing in ₹3.2 crore, marking its dominance in the home state.

Advertisement

On the other hand, The Raja Saab's performance in Tamil Nadu over its last five days includes a total of ₹2.66 crore from the state. The film opened with ₹0.28 crore from paid previews, followed by ₹1.41 crore on the opening day. However, collections dropped over the weekend, earning ₹0.45 crore on Saturday and ₹0.40 crore on Sunday. The downward trend continued on Monday, with the film adding just ₹0.12 crore from the state

Parasakthi occupancy rate Parasakthi registered an overall occupancy of 19.70% on day 3. The film witnessed 13.45% occupancy in morning shows, improving to 19.57% in the afternoon and 21.13% in the evening, before peaking at 24.65% in the night.

Advertisement

Parasakthi show counts In terms of regional performance, Chennai emerged as the biggest centre for Parasakthi in Tamil speaking region. Coimbatore (221 shows) and Bengaluru (286 shows) also saw a large number of screenings for the film. Pondicherry recorded the highest overall occupancy at 40.75% due to limited shows.

Parasakthi box office collection worldwide Meanwhile, the film has earned ₹48.03 crore worldwide so far, out of which the Overseas Collection is ₹17.6 crore. Parasakthi's India Gross Collection is ₹30.43 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parisakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela alongside Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh.

The film is based on the story of two brothers participating in the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Parisakthi controversy Parisakthi received 25 cuts from the censor board over its alleged controversial scene. Amid this, the Senior vice president of Tamil Nadu Youth Congress, Arun Bhaskar, called Parasakthi a “pro-DMK movie” with a “pro-Tamil, anti-Hindu stand”.

"In 1965, the Congress government never officially announced that post office forms must be filled only in Hindi across all states. This is a complete fabrication deliberately created to malign our party," he said, reported India Today.