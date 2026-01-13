Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 4: Sivakarthikeyan’s film sees steep decline after strong opening

The Tamil historical political action drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has registered a sharp fall in box office collections on its fourth day of release.

Parasakthi domestic box office day 4 According to early estimates reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹1.54 crore on Day 4 (Tuesday), bringing its four-day total to ₹27.14 crore. The drop comes after a promising opening weekend but highlights a significant loss of momentum in the early weekdays.

On its first day (Saturday), Parasakthi registered ₹12.5 crore, followed by ₹10.1 crore on Sunday and ₹3 crore on Monday. The first Monday figure reflected a steep 70.3 per cent drop from the weekend peak.

Attendance data shows Parasakthi struggled to draw audiences during weekday shows, with early estimates indicating 11.87 per cent occupancy in morning screenings and 20.22 per cent in the afternoon. Evening and night shows were reported as negligible in many regions.

Industry observers note that this pattern of high initial turnout followed by a rapid slump is unusual for films released during the Pongal festival period, when family audiences typically sustain collections through the week. Parasakthi’s performance contrasts with typical festive releases, which often maintain more stable weekday earnings.

Film background and release context Parasakthi was released in theatres on 10 January 2026, aligning with the Pongal week, a prized release window for Tamil cinema. Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under the Dawn Pictures banner, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in her Tamil debut. Supporting cast members include Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh.

Set against the backdrop of the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu, the narrative follows two brothers caught up in the socio-political upheaval of the time. The ensemble undertaking was mounted with considerable production scale, capturing period details across multiple Indian locations.

The film’s technical crew includes music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and editing by Sathish Suriya. Principal photography wrapped in late 2025 after shooting in Chennai, Chidambaram, Karaikudi, Madurai, Colombo and Pollachi.

Box office performance compared with expectations While Parasakthi secured a strong opening weekend, its performance is now being reassessed by analysts following the sharp mid-week declines. Earlier reports had noted Parasakthi’s opening day was among Sivakarthikeyan’s higher starts, though not exceeding all of his previous hits.

Trade analysts have observed that films released during festival weeks usually benefit from extended family viewership, which drives weekday footfall. Parasakthi’s rapid drop has raised questions over audience retention beyond initial curiosity.

The film’s subject matter is serious and politically charged, which may not appeal as broadly to audiences seeking light entertainment during holiday periods

Reception and controversy Critical and audience responses have been mixed. Some reviewers have praised the film’s ambition and performances, particularly in the context of depicting a significant historical movement. Others have critiqued narrative and character development, with specific remarks on uneven writing and performances.

Beyond artistic critique, Parasakthi has also sparked political controversy. The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has publicly criticised the film for allegedly misrepresenting historical events, particularly certain narrative depictions involving national political figures. They have called for scene removals and an official apology from the makers, claims which the production has dismissed.