Parasakthi box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan's film soars after Pongal celebration with PM Modi

Parasakthi box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil political drama, Parasakthi, saw a boost in its earnings during Pongal 2026. The film team recently celebrated the occasion with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi amid controversy. The film has remained stable and improved its earnings at the box office.

Parasakthi box office collection day 6 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi minted ₹5.10 crore net on day 6 in India. The film almost doubled its earnings from the previous day as it had raked in ₹2.55 crore net on day 5. With the latest numbers, the total earnings of Parasakthi in India come to ₹35.85 crore net.

Parasakthi box office collection day wise Parasakthi showed mixed trends at the box office so far amid controversy around the film. The film opened on an average note with ₹12.5 crore on day 1 after enduring uncertainty over CBFC clearance. The film witnessed a slight drop on Sunday with ₹10.1 crore, registering almost 19.20% decline in earnings. The collections saw a sharp fall on Monday, bringing in ₹3 crore, 70.30% further drop in total business. The downward trend continued into Tuesday with ₹2.6 crore. On Wednesday, the film remained steady, raking in ₹2.55 crore with a marginal dip of 1.92%. Thursday marked recovery as Parasakthi collected ₹5.10 crore as per early estimates, thanks to the festive season.

Parasakthi occupancy in Tamil Nadu Parasakthi recorded an improved occupancy in Tamil Nadu at 46.02% on day 6. The film started on a modest note with morning shows at 17.33% occupancy, afternoon shows at 55.25% occupancy, and evening shows at 57.61% occupancy. Night shows remained at 53.89% occupancy.

Parasakthi shows across India In terms of regions with the highest number of screenings, Chennai led with 433 shows. Coimbatore followed with 138 shows, while Bengaluru registered 131 screenings for Parasakthi. Other key centres included Madurai with 61 shows, Salem with 46, Mumbai with 39, and Trichy with 37 shows.

Parasakthi team with PM Modi On Pongal, the Parasakthi actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, alongside National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar, attended a special celebration at Union Minister L Murugan’s residence. The event was also attended by PM Modi.

Their meeting arrives amid controversy around Parasakthi, as a section of people accused the film of distorting alleged historical facts. Recently, the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress was seen seeking a ban on the film, alleging that it showed inaccurate historical events, portraying the political party in a negative light.

Sivakarthikeyan reacts to Parasakthi controversy At the Pongal celebration, Sivakarthikeyan addressed the controversy and told the media, as quoted by Times Now, “There is no controversy and no propaganda.”

“People who watch the film fully understand it in the right way. What we intended to convey is reaching the audience, and that is what matters," he added.