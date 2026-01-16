Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 7: Sivakarthikeyan film holds steady, aided by Pongal holiday

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 7: The historical political drama Sivakarthikeyan-led Parasakthi, which hit theatres on 10 January, has managed to hold steady at the box office despite mixed critical reception. The film received a noticeable uptick on Thursday, aided by the Pongal holiday across Tamil Nadu.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned ₹2.9 crore on its seventh day of release. With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at approximately ₹39.15 crore.

Parasakthi occupancy As of 7pm, Parasakthi had an overall 40.28% Tamil Occupancy on Friday. In the morning, the film had 26.62% occupancy, in afternoon the film had 53.93%. The data for evening and night shows are not live yet.

The film’s release journey was not without hurdles. Parasakthi was initially expected to clash with Jana Nayagan, widely anticipated as Vijay’s final film before his formal political entry. However, Jana Nayagan was delayed at the last minute due to certification issues. Parasakthi too received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification close to its release date.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, the film is distributed by Red Giant Movies, headed by Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakthi follows two brothers who become part of the anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu.

Film cast The ensemble cast includes Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa.

Check out the trailer here:

Earlier this week, members of the film’s cast attended a Pongal celebration hosted by Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Sivakarthikeyan described the event as a message of national unity.

Pongal weekend Meanwhile, director Sudha Kongara has spoken out about what she termed a targeted social media campaign against the film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she said relying solely on the film’s content is no longer enough in today’s marketing landscape and expressed hope that word-of-mouth during the Pongal weekend would help the film reach a wider audience.

She also alleged organised online attacks and misinformation campaigns, citing social media posts that questioned the film’s release and box office prospects.

As the festive weekend unfolds, trade watchers will be keenly observing whether Parasakthi can convert the holiday momentum into sustained box office growth.

Sivakarthikeyan reacts to Parasakthi controversy At the Pongal celebration, Sivakarthikeyan addressed the controversy and told the media, as quoted by Times Now, “There is no controversy and no propaganda.”

“People who watch the film fully understand it in the right way. What we intended to convey is reaching the audience, and that is what matters," he added.