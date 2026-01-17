Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 8: Sivakarthikeyan’s historical drama sees steady hold amid mixed response

The Tamil-language historical political action drama Parasakthi recorded modest box office collections on Day 8 of its theatrical run, reflecting a steady but unspectacular performance following its release during the Pongal week.

Parasakthi box office coll ection day 8 According to industry sources, Parasakthi earned approximately ₹3.17 crore on Day 8 (a Saturday), bringing its first-week total to around ₹44.42 crore in India. The film amassed ₹36.25 crore in its first full week, with ₹5 crore on Day 7 before the latest figures.

Early occupancy data shows that morning screenings operated at around 28.47 per cent capacity, with afternoon shows performing better at 55.33 per cent, while evening and night shows recorded negligible turnout.

The regional breakdown indicates that occupancy varied widely across major cities and towns. Chennai led with close to 55.50 per cent, followed by Trichy at 47.50 per cent, Vellore at 37.50 per cent, and Dindigul at 33.50 per cent. Other centres, including Coimbatore and Madurai, reported figures in the low 30s, whereas metropolitan markets such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Trivandrum and Mumbai lagged, all under 15 per cent.

Pondicherry was a rare outlier with strong support at 74.00 per cent.

Mixed Critical Response and Audience Reaction Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran’s Dawn Pictures, arrives at a politically charged moment, revisiting the 1965 anti-Hindi imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu.

The narrative follows two brothers involved in the historical agitation, bringing to life one of the most sensitive chapters in post-independence regional politics. The cast includes Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in her Tamil film debut, supported by Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and others.

Critical reception has been mixed. Some reviewers have noted strengths in the film’s core premise, its political context and key performances, while others have criticised its pacing, screenplay and narrative cohesion.

In many online forums and social media discussions, audience reviewers have echoed these sentiments, with particular focus on the film’s handling of historical events and character development.

A number of viewers have described emotional and historical sequences as lacking depth or clarity, affecting overall engagement.

Historical Accuracy and Political Controversies The film’s portrayal of actual events has stirred significant debate. The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress criticised Parasakthi for what it described as “deliberate distortion” of historical facts.

In a detailed statement, the organisation accused the film of fabricating key incidents, such as an alleged directive for post office forms to be completed solely in Hindi and an invented visit by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Coimbatore in 1965.

“This is a complete fabrication deliberately created to malign our party,” said Arun Bhaskar, the party’s state vice-president, adding that several scenes lacked any basis in recorded history. The Youth Congress has called for the removal of these scenes, a public apology from the filmmakers and, if necessary, legal action against the producers.

These objections have extended into broader debates over film censorship and political influence in cinema. Prior to its release on 10 January 2026, Parasakthi faced delays securing a censor certificate and underwent 25 cuts and modifications imposed by the Central Board of Film Certification.