Parasakthi box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil movie earns just ₹26 lakh on Day 11

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, opened with a decent start at the box office. On Day 1, the film collected ₹12.5 crore. However, on Day 2, collections fell to ₹10.1 crore. It was a decline of over 19% from the opening day.
The weekdays brought a sharp slowdown. Day 3 recorded only ₹3 crore, a steep fall of more than 70%. The downward trend for Parasakthi continued on Day 4 and Day 5, with collections of ₹2.6 crore and ₹2.55 crore, respectively.
A sudden spike came on Day 6, when the film earned ₹5.5 crore, more than doubling the previous day’s numbers. Week 1 closed at ₹36.25 crore.
In the second week, Day 7 collected ₹5 crore, followed by a slight dip to ₹4.85 crore on Day 8. Day 9 saw a sharper fall to ₹2.65 crore.
Box office collections further collapsed on Day 10 to ₹75 lakh. Day 11 brought in just ₹26 lakh, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The total after 11 days stands at ₹49.76 crore.
Sivakarthikeyan enjoyed box office success with Amaran, which became a sleeper hit. Reportedly made with ₹120 crore, the movie minted ₹253.67 crore in India gross collection, taking the worldwide numbers to ₹333.67 crore.
However, his next film, Madharasi, failed to perform at the box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial, reportedly made with ₹200 crore, earned just ₹73.48 crore gross in India. The worldwide box office collection halted at ₹98.48 crore.
Parasakthi is one of the most expensive projects in Sivakarthikeyan’s career. Reports suggest the makers have spent around ₹200 crore on the film.
With a budget of ₹200 crore, the film needs a very strong box office run to become profitable. Typically, a film needs to earn at least double its budget to break even.
At the moment, the picture looks bleak for the Tamil political drama. However, its pre-release deals are expected to help its recovery.
The film’s OTT streaming rights have been sold to ZEE5 for a massive ₹52 crore, according to Koimoi. This is said to be the biggest OTT deal ever for a Sivakarthikeyan film.
This OTT deal alone helps the makers recover around 26% of the film’s total budget. In addition, the satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for ₹30 Crore while Saregama Music reportedly bought the audio rights for ₹13 crore.
Since the makers earned ₹95 crore even before the movie’s release on 10 January, they apparently recovered nearly 50% of its budget.
