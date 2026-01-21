Parasakthi box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil movie earns just ₹26 lakh on Day 11

The Tamil film Parasakthi has made significant pre-release earnings, recovering nearly 50% of its 200 crore budget. Despite a promising start, box office collections have declined sharply.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Jan 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela, opened with a decent start at the box office. On Day 1, the film collected 12.5 crore. However, on Day 2, collections fell to 10.1 crore. It was a decline of over 19% from the opening day.

The weekdays brought a sharp slowdown. Day 3 recorded only 3 crore, a steep fall of more than 70%. The downward trend for Parasakthi continued on Day 4 and Day 5, with collections of 2.6 crore and 2.55 crore, respectively.

A sudden spike came on Day 6, when the film earned 5.5 crore, more than doubling the previous day’s numbers. Week 1 closed at 36.25 crore.

In the second week, Day 7 collected 5 crore, followed by a slight dip to 4.85 crore on Day 8. Day 9 saw a sharper fall to 2.65 crore.

Box office collections further collapsed on Day 10 to 75 lakh. Day 11 brought in just 26 lakh, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The total after 11 days stands at 49.76 crore.

Sivakarthikeyan’s recent movies

Sivakarthikeyan enjoyed box office success with Amaran, which became a sleeper hit. Reportedly made with 120 crore, the movie minted 253.67 crore in India gross collection, taking the worldwide numbers to 333.67 crore.

However, his next film, Madharasi, failed to perform at the box office. The AR Murugadoss directorial, reportedly made with 200 crore, earned just 73.48 crore gross in India. The worldwide box office collection halted at 98.48 crore.

Parasakthi OTT release deal

Parasakthi is one of the most expensive projects in Sivakarthikeyan’s career. Reports suggest the makers have spent around 200 crore on the film.

With a budget of 200 crore, the film needs a very strong box office run to become profitable. Typically, a film needs to earn at least double its budget to break even.

At the moment, the picture looks bleak for the Tamil political drama. However, its pre-release deals are expected to help its recovery.

The film’s OTT streaming rights have been sold to ZEE5 for a massive 52 crore, according to Koimoi. This is said to be the biggest OTT deal ever for a Sivakarthikeyan film.

This OTT deal alone helps the makers recover around 26% of the film’s total budget. In addition, the satellite rights were reportedly sold to Kalaignar TV for 30 Crore while Saregama Music reportedly bought the audio rights for 13 crore.

Since the makers earned 95 crore even before the movie’s release on 10 January, they apparently recovered nearly 50% of its budget.

