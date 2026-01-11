Parasakthi Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan-Sreeleela's film opens at ₹27 crore worldwide

Parasakthi Box Office Collection: Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, opened in theatres on Saturday to a mixed critical response but managed a steady start at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹11.5 crore in India on its opening day, taking its worldwide gross to over ₹27 crore.

The release, however, was marked by uncertainty. Parasakthi received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification only a day before release, with the board granting it a U/A certificate at the last minute. The delayed certification impacted advance bookings in several markets.

Also Read | Parasakthi box office day 1: Sivakarthikeyan film gains muted response worldwide

The film also faced strong competition at the box office. The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, released a day earlier and dominated the opening-day numbers, earning ₹63.3 crore on Friday. The film had already clocked close to ₹10 crore from preview shows, strengthening its opening momentum.

In the Hindi belt, Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, continued its strong theatrical run. Even in its sixth week, the film reportedly collected over ₹3 crore on Friday, limiting screen availability for new releases.

An earlier postponement also altered the release landscape. Jana Nayagan, initially slated for release on 9 January, was deferred due to certification-related issues. The delay eased some competitive pressure for Parasakthi in the Tamil market.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi is reportedly mounted on a budget of around ₹142 crore. The film marks Sreeleela’s Tamil debut, with Ravi Mohan playing the antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Atharvaa, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Rana Daggubati.

Also Read | Parasakthi Twitter review: Netizens react to controversial scenes in Sivakarthik

With weekend collections underway, the film’s box office trajectory will depend on word-of-mouth and its ability to sustain screens amid multiple high-profile releases.

Audience response on social media, however, has been largely underwhelming so far. Several early viewers took to X to share their reactions, with criticism largely centred on the film’s pacing and writing. While some acknowledged Sudha Kongara’s intent and the authenticity of the period setting, many felt the execution did not live up to expectations.

One viewer described the film as “unbearable”, pointing to what they called excessive build-up and over-the-top presentation. Another rated the film 1.5 out of 5, noting that while the first half was passable, the second half dragged considerably. A section of viewers also felt that the emotional core of the language movement lacked depth and failed to make a lasting impact.

Also Read | Parasakthi Twitter review: Netizens react to controversial scenes in Sivakarthik

A user wrote, "A powerful, authentic well made film by #SudhaKongara on the historic Anti-Hindi students agitation during 60’s in TN laced with love, sentiments & drama. The last 30 minutes is edge of the seat.