Parasakthi Box Office Day 9: Sivakarthikeyan's film trails Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, hits ₹80 crore worldwide

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9: Parasakthi is majorly clashing with the new Tamil release, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Both the films are set against a political background.

Sneha Biswas
Published19 Jan 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Parasakthi Box Office Day 9: Sivakarthikeyan's film vs Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil in Tamil Nadu.
Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu political drama, Parasakthi, continues its run at the box office. Mired in controversy, the film recently witnessed a boost in its earnings. However, the momentum proved short-lived as Jiiva’s new release Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil premiered in Tamil Nadu.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9

Parasakthi is close to hitting the 50 crore mark in India.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Parasakthi raked in 2.65 crore in India on day 9, its second Sunday. While the latest earnings prove a dip of about 45.36% in earnings from the previous day, the total collection made by the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is 48.75 crore net.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil beats Parasakthi

The film is facing major competition from Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil at the box office.

On Sunday, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil minted 5.15 crore net. Although it was day 4 for the film, it saw a negligible decline in earnings. With this, Jiiva's film has now collected 14.85 crore net domestically.

Released on 15 January, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is helmed by Nithish Sahadev. The political satire stars Jiiva alongside Prathana Nathan and Thambi Ramaiah.

Parasakthi shows in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has remained the strongest market for Parasakthi. In the Tamil-speaking circuit, Chennai had the highest number of screenings for Parasakthi with 390 shows. Other regions which contributed in terms of wider presence in the Tamil language were Coimbatore (129 shows), Bengaluru (77 shows) and Madurai (53 shows).

In terms of occupancy on Sunday, Parasakthi showed mixed performance in Tamil Nadu. The film registered an overall occupancy of 27.99% in theatres, with morning shows at 17.66%, afternoon at 37.18% and evening at 35.48%. The footfall dropped to 21.62% in night shows.

Also Read | Parasakthi BO Day 8: Sivakarthikeyan’s film holds steady, mints this much

Parasakthi earnings state wise

On day 9, the film had grossed 57.70 crore in India, out of which the major contribution of 51.60 crore was from Tamil Nadu alone. While Karnataka contributed 4 crore, other regions such as Kerala and the rest of India added modest revenues, taking the film’s India net collection to 48.75 crore.

Parasakthi box office worldwide

Worldwide, Parasakthi has accumulated 80 crore, out of which the film's overseas collection was of 22.30 crore.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The film follows the story of two brothers who participated in the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Parasakthi controversies explained

The film ran into trouble over its title ahead of the project announcement. Later, its release remained uncertain due to clearance from the censor board.

After release, it was initially overshadowed by the Tamil version of Prabhas' film, The Raja Saab.

Also Read | Why Tamil Nadu Youth Congress is eyeing ban on Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi?

Later, the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress called for a ban on the film, alleging historical inaccuracies, including the portrayal of the Indian National Congress and Indira Gandhi in a bad light.

EntertainmentFilm Industry
