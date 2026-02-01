Parasakthi OTT Release: When and where to stream Sivakartikeyan's Tamil political drama

Following its theatrical release on 10 January 2026 during the Pongal festivities, Parasakthi has begun generating buzz for its upcoming OTT premiere after a solid run at cinemas across India and abroad.

When and where to watch Parasakthi on OTT? The socio-political period drama, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, will soon be available to a global audience through digital streaming.

Parasakthi is scheduled to debut on ZEE5 from 7 February 2026, with the film already listed on the platform’s library ahead of its digital launch. This indicates that its exclusive cinema window is wrapping up and that the makers are ready to expand its reach beyond theatrical viewers.

Fans who missed Parasakthi in theatres now have a clear date to mark on their calendars. The film will be streaming on ZEE5 from 7 February 2026, giving viewers worldwide easy access to watch the political drama from the comfort of home. The official digital listing has been updated, confirming the release date and suggesting that subtitles and regional language options could be available.

This release comes just under a month after the film’s theatrical debut, reflecting a trend in Indian cinema where major regional films shift to digital platforms more quickly to capture wider audiences. OTT platforms like ZEE5 have become key players for post-theatrical streaming, especially for films with strong regional appeal.

About Parasakthi Parasakthi is set against the politically charged backdrop of 1960s Tamil Nadu, a period known for intense debates over language imposition and regional identity. The narrative follows Chezhaiyan, also known as Che, a humble railway worker devoted to his family.

While Che works tirelessly to support his loved ones, his younger brother Chinna Durai becomes deeply involved in student activism, protesting against unfair and oppressive systems.

At its core, the film juxtaposes the calm, dutiful life of Che with the fiery resolve of his brother, placing personal and political conflicts side by side. It depicts how ordinary citizens responded to systemic injustice and explores themes of identity, resistance and collective action.

More about the cast The film features a strong ensemble cast, led by Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role. His portrayal of Chezhaiyan brings gravitas and emotional nuance to a character navigating complex social pressures.

Ravi Mohan plays the primary antagonist, adding intensity to the confrontations that drive much of the story’s conflict.

The supporting cast includes Atharvaa Murali as Che’s younger brother, Sreeleela in her Tamil debut, Kulappulli Leela, Prakash Belawadi, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, and Sandhya Mridul.