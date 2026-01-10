Parasakthi Twitter review: Netizens react to controversial scenes in Sivakarthikeyan's film, calls it ‘patience tester’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's film, Parasakthi, is finally out in theatres. Earlier, the film’s release faced uncertainty due to the lack of clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After receiving a UA certificate from the board, Parasakthi was released on the scheduled date, 10 January 2026.

About Parasakthi Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan alongside Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela.

Set in the 1960s Madras, the Tamil film explores student agitations in Pollachi over Hindi imposition. It also features Daali Dhananjaya, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh and Rana Daggubati.

Netizens review Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi As fans rushed to the theatres to catch the early shows of Parasakthi, many shared their thoughts on the film on social media. However, the film has received mixed reviews.

While someone called the film ‘average’, fans declared it a hit. Many raved about the film's emotional interval scene.

Among them, a netizen took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “#Parasakthi – Terrific first half. The interval scenes give absolute goosebumps! #Atharva and #Sivakarthikeyan’s brotherly bonding is deeply soulful. #Sreeleela is a blast with her stunning screen presence. #RaviMohan and #Sivakarthikeyan deliver fantabulous performances.”

Addressing the controversial scenes in the film, a different user mentioned in a post: “1st hour is a real patience tester... Emotional interval block. Too many controversial topics discussed. Not a theater material (sic).”

“#Parasakthi decent first 1 hour followed by emotional pre interval and terrific interval episode. Overall good first half too many controversy topics on Hindi protest are discussed by Sudha mam @gvprakash deserves applause for music (sic),” added another.

View full Image Parasakthi early reviews on X.

One more shared, “#Parasakthi 1st half starts off very slowly and takes time to get into the story. The love portions of #SK & #Sreeleela literally tested patience. The interval was neat.”

“That first half was insane! Especially that INTERVAL BLOCK pure madness! SK in his absolute PRIME,” yet another reviewed the film.

“#Parasakthi Dull 1st Half! Film jumps straight into the story with an authentic period setup, but drags right after the setup with a very slow narration and a filler love track that takes up most of the time and is boring. Interval is ok. 2nd half awaits,” someone else shared a detailed review of Parasakthi.

See more posts here: