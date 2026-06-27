‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo-shik accused of allegedly ignoring Black fan at Paris event, prompting intense online backlash

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik, best known internationally for his roles in the Oscar-winning film Parasite and the television drama Our Beloved Summer, has found himself at the centre of an online controversy following allegations that he ignored a Black fan during a public appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Choi Woo-shik's interaction with Black fan at AMI Paris show triggers racism allegations online The incident, which occurred during the AMI Paris show earlier this week, has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some users accusing the actor of discriminatory behaviour while others have urged caution against drawing conclusions from limited footage.

The controversy emerged after a fan, who identified herself on social media as Tricia The Angel, shared videos and a detailed account of her experience at the AMI Paris event. According to her account, she attended the show specifically to support Choi Woo-shik and brought handmade signs and items for the actor to sign. She claimed that while Choi interacted with several fans around her, he appeared to overlook her despite her attempts to get his attention.

The fan later explained that she was the only Black person in her section of the crowd and described feeling confused and hurt by the interaction. However, she reportedly stopped short of directly accusing the actor of racism, instead questioning whether unconscious bias or another factor could have influenced the encounter.

Internet reacts Clips of the interaction quickly spread across TikTok, X and other social media platforms, prompting a wave of criticism directed at the actor. One user wrote, "Black women don’t bite @ Choi Wooshik!!! Because look at him doing the most beside Halle Bailey at an AMI event some years ago. Now at another event he signs for everyone except the black girl standing in front of him. Tf is your problem bro? (sic)"

Another user posted, "Choi Wooshik these racism allegations. Hmmmm I’m beginning to see an uncomfortable pattern (sic)."

Several commentators expressed sympathy for the fan involved. One reaction read, "The fact that she is trying to rationalize his behavior is so sad because sometimes you see something for what it is but you still try to explain it away because you believed the best in that person. Never meet your heroes they say. Can’t say I am surprised about him (sic)."

Others were more direct in their criticism of the actor. One user wrote, "choi wooshik being a racist jackass like it’s not even surprising this man is a whole incel liking reels about women facing SA continue to disappoint us ugly face yet his fans will go 'but his movie got an oscar' like wgaf (sic)."

Another commented, "she is too nice with the way she explained the situation in clear detail and still tried her very best to be understanding. i hope none of his fans ever try to invalidate her feelings (sic)."

The controversy also prompted broader discussions about race and celebrity culture. One user posted, "mind you, choi wooshik was born in canada. it’s always a korean canadian celebrity that randomly shows their disdain for black people (sic)."

However, many fans and observers have cautioned against attributing motive based solely on the available footage. Additional videos circulating online appear to show Choi interacting with other attendees, including another Black fan at the same event. Supporters have argued that the environment at Paris Fashion Week events is often chaotic, with celebrities moving quickly through dense crowds under significant security constraints.

Some social media users also pointed out that the fan herself did not explicitly accuse Choi of racism. One post noted, "She literally said she wasn’t accusing him of racism, it was just very odd behaviour and she was trying to figure out why (sic)."

Another user argued that the optics of the interaction nevertheless raised questions, writing, "intentionally ignoring the one person with a fan sign specifically for you, but acknowledging everyone else??? yeah these men are trash (sic)."

Additional footage and photographs shared online have also been cited by fans defending the actor, including previous appearances in which Choi was seen warmly interacting with Black celebrities and fans, such as singer and actress Halle Bailey. Critics, however, argue that such examples do not necessarily invalidate another person's experience.