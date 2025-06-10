Paresh Rawal back on Hera Pheri 3? Actor reacts to fan asking him to reconsider film exit

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal might be returning to Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri 3? While we are not sure yet, Rawal recently gave a positive nod to the speculations. It happened so when a fan asked him to reconsider his exit from the hit franchise.

Paresh Rawal to return on Hera Pheri 3? Paresh Rawal created a storm on the internet ever since he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3. He was also sued by Akshay Kumar who is co-producing the film.

In the latest, someone reached out to Paresh Rawal on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Sir please think once again to join HERA FERI movie You are the hero of this movie."

Replying to the request, Paresh Rawal wrote, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri," and added folded hand and red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, fans continue to urge Rawal to return to the highly anticipated third installment of the franchise. A user wrote in the comments, “Paresh sir, I am sure you must be feeling burnt out by babu bhaiya. Its a tough situation for you that no one will understand. But we all genuinely request you to come back. You are truly the soul of this franchise. I hope you find a way (sic).”

“Hi Paresh sir, please join Hera Pheri 3 movie. Without you it won't be possible to make movie sir (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “Paresh sir, your words remind us of the unbeatable Hera Pheri trio! We adore Baburao, Raju, and Shyam as equal heroes. With all respect, could you please consider returning for Hera Pheri 3? Your magic is irreplaceable. Hope a solution is found soon (sic).”

Akshay Kumar's reaction to Paresh Rawal Akshay Kumar sent a legal notice to Paresh after he announced his departure from the film.

However, Akshay refused to talk about it publicly.

At a film event, Akshay schooled those calling Paresh Rawal ‘foolish’ for quitting Hera Pheri 3.

"Using this kind of word for one of my co-star like a foolish word or something. I would not appreciate it, and that's not right. I worked with him since the last 30-35 years, we are very good friends. He's a great actor and I really admire him. Whatever it is (referring to controversy), I don't think this is a place where I'm going to talk about it because whatever has to happen, it's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the court and things like that. So, I don't think I'm going to speak about it here,” he said.