Paresh Rawal confirms exit from Hera Pheri 3: 5 actors who can replace him and star with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty

Here comes a shocking update on the much-awaited Bollywood movie Hera Pheri 3. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has quit the movie due to creative differences with the film’s makers.

Rawal confirmed the news himself to Bollywood Hungama, saying, “Yes, it’s a fact.”

Paresh Rawal played the iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri series, a role that gained massive popularity and turned into a fan favourite. His dialogues and memes are still widely shared.

This news is heartbreaking for fans who were excited to see Baburao’s comic madness with Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Suniel Shetty) once again. His exit has raised serious questions about the future of the film.

“There was a time when Akshay Kumar was out of the film, in 2022. Even though he’s the soul of the series hence, his exit led to disappointment. But thankfully, he returned to the franchise. Based on that episode, we hope Mr Rawal can also be back in the series,” an industry expert told the publication.

However, if the makers decide to go ahead with another actor, here are 5 actors of our choice to replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3.

Johnny Lever Johnny Lever’s legendary comic timing, exaggerated expressions and decades of experience make him a natural fit for Babubhai’s madness. He can easily recreate the confusion and charm audiences love in Rawal’s version.

Sanjay Mishra Sanjay Mishra’s quirky delivery and rustic humour bring depth to even the silliest scenes. His natural ability to blend innocence with eccentricity makes him a strong candidate to reinvent Babubhai.

Pankaj Tripathi Known for subtle but powerful comedy, the Stree 2 actor’s deadpan expression and sharp wit could give Babubhai a more restrained yet hilarious avatar. This may appeal to both loyal fans and modern audiences alike.

Annu Kapoor With his impeccable comic expression, Annu Kapoor can bring energy to Babubhai’s iconic quirks. This will make the role engaging without trying too hard to imitate Rawal.