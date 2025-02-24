Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently discussed reprising his iconic role as Baburao for the upcoming Hera Pheri 3. Talking on the lines, he also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan has been dropped from the cast, as has been speculated by many over time. Not only Paresh reveal the reason behind the decision but also clarified whether Kartik was hired to take on the role of Raju, previously played by Akshay Kumar.

Paresh Rawal told Siddharth Kanan during an interaction that although Kartik initially came on board with Hera Pheri 3. But, it did not work out as planned.

“They cast Kartik Aaryan thinking he would play Raju” When asked if Kartik was to play Raju in the film, Paresh said, "At that time, the story was different. Isko Raju samajh ke pakad ke leke aaye thay, par ye alag hi kirdar tha (They cast him thinking he would play Raju, but his character was completely different). This is what I know because even I didn't hear the whole story."

He asserted that Kartik is no longer a part of the film due to the change in the story.

Paresh also shared his disappointment over Phir Hera Pheri during the interview. When asked about becoming overconfident during Phir Hera Pheri, he added, "Not me but everyone else became overconfident about themselves. Then the film lost its innocence. Sorry to say but woh film nahi bani thi bara bar. I would tell Neeraj, tu bhar raha hai ismein, woh zarori nahi hai yaar (The film wasn't made properly. you’re overstuffing this film with sequences, it's not needed).

"I told him to keep the same simplicity that the first part had. Zayada bharega toh mamla bigadega hi. Log toh har baat par hasenge ( It will get messy if you add things unnecessarily in the film. People will laugh at everything). They will laugh even if they saw someone running naked but we don’t have to run naked. You should have sense of proportion."