Paresh Rawal on Dhurandhar amid success: ‘I should have been part of it’

Dhurandhar is rewriting history at the blockbuster, and several celebrities have been spotted cheering for the film team. One among them is Paresh Rawal, who expressed his wish to be a part of such films. Rawal had previously defended the Aditya Dhar film on multiple occasions against criticism.

Paresh Rawal on Dhurandhar 2 Talking about Dhurandhar 2, Paresh Rawal hailed the film. He told news agency PTI, “I liked ‘Dhurandhar’ a lot; it’s not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it."

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When Paresh Rawal defended Aditya Dhar's film Recently, Rawal hit headlines for responding to an online post review of Dhurandhar.

As Dhurandhar 2 is currently ruling the theatre screens, an RJ, Sayema posted a reel on X where two people sarcastically shared their take on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The caption of the post read, “Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar! (sic).”

Replying to the post, Paresh Rawal wrote back on the micro-blogging site, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic).” However, Sayema mentioned that she is an RJ and not a reporter, making the remark technically incorrect. In her reply, she stated, “Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life.”

Dhurandhar Part 1 Previously, Paresh Rawal had also slammed a critic for her review of Dhurandhar Part 1 which called the film "an “exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller propelled by charismatic, murderous men, too much testosterone, shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives."

Rawal replied to a long post by Ram Gopal Varma, which praised the Dhurandhar, mentioning, "Unlike the other so called pan india big films , the film doesn’t even try to elevate the hero and give him the so called elevation moments to make the audience forcefully worship him with the use of slow motion and ear splitting background music . It actually lets his flaws and the related consequences coexist, thus making the audience tense instead of giving a clap trap applause.. it is incredible that @RanveerOfficial the star steps back to allow #akshayekhanna to fill the frame because that is the requirement of the story and is a testament to Ranveer’s understanding of cinema 2. Unlike how most films explain, Dhurandhar withholds. Long stretches of silence explode what pages of exposition cannot do in other films."

Paresh Rawal commented on RGV's post, “Hey Ramu, thanks for teaching our so-called CRITICS how to review a film! Hope they grow up!" Although he didn't name anyone, fans assumed that the senior actor aimed at film critic Anupama Chopra, who later took down her review.

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Paresh Rawal films Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal who was last seen in the controversial film The Taj Story, will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was recently postponed to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2.