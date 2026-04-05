Paresh Rawal on Dhurandhar amid success: ‘I should have been part of it’

Dhurandhar is rewriting history at the blockbuster, and several celebrities have been spotted cheering for the film team. One among them is Paresh Rawal, who expressed his wish to be a part of such films. Rawal had previously defended the Aditya Dhar film on multiple occasions against criticism.
Talking about Dhurandhar 2, Paresh Rawal hailed the film. He told news agency PTI, “I liked ‘Dhurandhar’ a lot; it’s not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it."
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Recently, Rawal hit headlines for responding to an online post review of Dhurandhar.
As Dhurandhar 2 is currently ruling the theatre screens, an RJ, Sayema posted a reel on X where two people sarcastically shared their take on Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The caption of the post read, “Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar! (sic).”
Replying to the post, Paresh Rawal wrote back on the micro-blogging site, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic).” However, Sayema mentioned that she is an RJ and not a reporter, making the remark technically incorrect. In her reply, she stated, “Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life.”
Previously, Paresh Rawal had also slammed a critic for her review of Dhurandhar Part 1 which called the film "an “exhausting, relentless and frenzied espionage thriller propelled by charismatic, murderous men, too much testosterone, shrill nationalism and inflammatory anti-Pakistan narratives."
Rawal replied to a long post by Ram Gopal Varma, which praised the Dhurandhar, mentioning, "Unlike the other so called pan india big films , the film doesn’t even try to elevate the hero and give him the so called elevation moments to make the audience forcefully worship him with the use of slow motion and ear splitting background music . It actually lets his flaws and the related consequences coexist, thus making the audience tense instead of giving a clap trap applause.. it is incredible that @RanveerOfficial the star steps back to allow #akshayekhanna to fill the frame because that is the requirement of the story and is a testament to Ranveer’s understanding of cinema 2. Unlike how most films explain, Dhurandhar withholds. Long stretches of silence explode what pages of exposition cannot do in other films."
Paresh Rawal commented on RGV's post, “Hey Ramu, thanks for teaching our so-called CRITICS how to review a film! Hope they grow up!" Although he didn't name anyone, fans assumed that the senior actor aimed at film critic Anupama Chopra, who later took down her review.
Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal who was last seen in the controversial film The Taj Story, will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was recently postponed to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2.
Besides this, Rawal is also back as Babu Rao in Hera Pheri 3. He is also a part of Welcome to the Jungle,
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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