Paresh Rawal recounts hilarious incident of Nana Patekar making a producer wash dishes: ‘Baap hai voh’

Actor Paresh Rawal recently shared some fascinating insights about his long-time friend and co-star, Nana Patekar, highlighting the latter's unmatched confidence and fearless nature. In an interview with The Lallantop, Paresh reminisced about several memorable moments that showed Nana's bold approach to both his career and life.

Advertisement

Paresh recalled how Nana was always clear about his remuneration and revealed that he was the first character actor in Hindi cinema to demand a fee of one crore rupees for a role. "He was very straightforward in demanding that amount at a time when even mainstream heroes hesitated to do so," Paresh said. He emphasised that Nana's strong screen presence and credibility were so powerful that producers were willing to meet his fee without hesitation.

The conversation also included a quirky and humorous anecdote about Nana’s no-nonsense attitude. Paresh shared a story about an unnamed producer who was invited to Nana's home for a meal. "There is a producer — I will not take his name. Nana told him to come home one day. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ He ate. Nana said, ‘You ate, right? Now go and clean the dishes.’ That is Nana Patekar — baap hai. He is different; that soil is different,” Paresh explained. He added that Nana’s boldness in demanding one crore rupees caused quite a stir, but his confidence was so compelling that he received the amount.

Advertisement

Paresh also praised Nana’s raw honesty and unfiltered way of speaking, claiming that Nana would have spoken even more if he had been present at the interview. The two actors' bond dates back to 1994 when they starred together in Krantiveer. Their collaboration continued in films like Ghulam-e-Mustafa (1997), Aanch (2003), Welcome (2007), and Welcome Back (2015). Their powerful performances and unique chemistry have made them a beloved duo among fans. Even today, their bond remains strong, built on mutual respect and shared experiences.

Fans continue to cherish their on-screen pairing and eagerly await the possibility of seeing them reunite in future projects. Nana Patekar was last seen in the 2024 family drama Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma. The film, which also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Khushbu Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav, was released in theatres on December 20, 2024, and is now streaming on OTT platforms.