Paresh Rawal reveals he sipped his ‘urine like beer’ for 15 days to recover from knee injury, internet goes berserk

Bollywood senior actor, BJP leader Paresh Rawal in a recent interview recalled the time when he suffered a knee injury while filming at the fish market in Mumbai. He revealed that he drank his own morning urine for 15 days which helped him recover quickly. Paresh said it was Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn who gave him the advice.

Paresh Rawal on drinking his own urine Paresh who thought that his career was over after the injury, shared he was admitted to Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital after the incident.

When Veeru Devgan visited him, he was adviced to drink first urine of the day to aid in a speedy recovery. He shared that he was also not allowed to consume alcohol, red meat, and smoking during the process.

Paresh Rawal injury Paresh Rawal told Lallantop, “Agar mujhe urine pina hai toh mai udhel nahi dunga. I will sip it like beer. Karna hai toh pure tareeke se karna hai. (If I have to drink my urine then I will sip it like beer instead of just gulping it down for the sake. I will do it all for the process).”

The actor added,"15 din ke liye maine kia. 15 din bad jab x-ray nikala gaya, doctor dang reh gaya ‘Yeh cementing kaise hua?’ I did this for 15 days. 15 days later when the doctor took my X-ray, he was shocked. The doctor asked me, ‘How did this cementing happen?’"

“He could see the white line forming. I was supposed to be discharged in 2-2.5 months, but I was discharged in 1.5 months. It was like magic,” Paresh claimed his recovery. He said the urine therapy is called Shivambu.

When asked if he had told his family's reaction to his 'formula, the actor said he didn't. “Har baat thori batayenge (I don't need to tell them everything).”

The revelations from the actor have now gone viral on social media. Reacting to it, many have shared memes related to Paresh Rawal's iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

Internet reacts to Paresh Rawal drinking his own urine A user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “I think India will take a lot of time to achieve 5 trillion dollar economy due to people like (sic).”

“Urine nahi hai re baba, davai hai (this is not urine, this is medicine)," added another one.

“Embarrassing India every time they open their mouths,” tweeted one more user.