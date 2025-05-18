Paresh Rawal says ‘no creative clash with Priyadarshan’ for Hera Pheri 3 absence; netizens say ‘dead movie’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Sunday addressed concerns regarding his exit from the much-anticipated film ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Dismissing rumours that he dropped out of the movie due to creative differences with director Priyadarshan, the veteran actor said it was not so.

Advertisement

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences,” he wrote in a post on X.

He expressed his faith, love and respect for Priyadarshan, reiterating that there have been no creative differences.

“I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director,” he said.

Advertisement

This is Rawal's first official confirmation that he has quit the franchise.

‘Please rethink’, say netizens Paresh Rawal's confirmation made the internet go in a frenzy, with fans requesting him to reconsider his decision.

“Then what happened? Are the producers offering less money, or are you bored of playing the same role? Come on, Babu Bhaiyya, Hera Pheri without even one of the three main leads would be totally pointless. Please rethink,” a user said.

“Then?? If there’s no creative issue, is it about money?? Hera Pheri without any of the original trio is like dead movie. You’re the soul of this franchise. Please rethink. The audience deserves full chaos, full cast,” another added.

“Babu Rao Ganpat Rao apte is the backbone of Hera Pheri series, It's still time to change your decision and come back,” a third user said.

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal quits Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal has quit the movie in a shock to his fans.

Rawal confirmed the news himself to Bollywood Hungama, saying, “Yes, it’s a fact.”

For over 20 years, Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, lovingly called Babu Bhaiya, has become one of Indian cinema's most enduring and cherished comic roles.

Also Read | Paresh Rawal reveals he sipped his urine like beer for 15 days after knee injury

The original 'Hera Pheri', directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2000 and was followed by a successful sequel in 2006, directed by Neeraj Vora.