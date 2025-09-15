Paresh Rawal shares update on Hera Pheri 3 as he returns after controversy: ‘Ghaav bhar gaya hai…’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is back with the team of Hera Pheri 3. After announcing his exit, the actor left fans heartbroken and even faced legal trouble. However, putting the past behind him, he has buried the hatchet with Akshay Kumar and shared an update on the film.

Paresh Rawal shares update on Hera Pheri 3 In the popular Hera Pheri franchise, Paresh Rawal plays the iconic character Baburao. While Akshay Kumar plays Raju, Suniel Shetty is seen as Shyam.

Talking to News18, Rawal revealed that the trip is gearing up for Hera Pheri 3 in 2026.

Revealing the shoot schedule, he said, "It’s a work in progress. We’ll start shooting for the film in February-March next year."

Paresh Rawal on relationship after Hera Pheri 3 controversy Talking about his earlier exit from the film, Paresh Rawal asserted that nothing has affected his equation with the director Priyadarshan.

"Through all of this, we now know each in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai (The wound has been healed). Our relationship is very transparent," he added.

Baburao spin-off film Paresh Rawal, who once said that he was 'sick and tired' of playing Baburao in the Hera Pheri films, opened up about a Baburao spin-off.

“We (Priyadarshan and I) haven’t discussed a spin-off on Baburao. A film is a collaborative effort. Ek film sabki wajah se banti hai. I don’t think Baburao can exist on his own. You’ll need Shyam and Raju too," he mentioned.

He further shared, “I’m not a greedy actor. I’m not foolish either. I’m not someone who assumes that duniya meri wajah se chalti hai." Rawal remarked that any future standalone film would still need to feature Shyam and Raju, the characters played by Shetty and Kumar.

He also admitted his disappointment with Phir Hera Pheri, saying that Shetty was the only one who managed to uphold his character with true sincerity and integrity.

Everything you need to know about Hera Pheri 3 The film is expected to be out in 2026. However, makers are yet to confirm it.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri (first installment) was released in 2000. After immense success, the film returned with a 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora.