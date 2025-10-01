Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story controversy explained: Netizens reaction, makers claim and more

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal announced his next, The Taj Story. The film landed in controversy after unveiling its poster, featuring a visual of a Lord Shiva idol emerging from the dome of the Taj Mahal. It was shared by the actor on social media. Here's everything you need to know.

Advertisement

The Taj Story controversy explained It all began when Rawal and the makers of the film released the poster of the film on Monday.

Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story poster The now-controversial poster showed the actor removing the dome of the Taj Mahal; a statue of Lord Shiva was also seen emerging from it.

The caption of the poster read: "What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you."

The poster sparked a debate on the internet. While some called it “propaganda”, others called it a film promotion ‘stunt.’

After facing backlash from netizens, the makers broke the silence.

Advertisement

What did the makers claim In a statement, the film team claimed that The Taj Story has no relation with religious subjects, but only ‘historical facts.’

Rawal took to his X, formerly Twitter account and shared the statement. It read: “The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion.”

Advertisement

However, the debate continued.

What did netizens say Reacting to the claims from the makers, a user wrote, “This poster doesn't look like 'the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal'.”

“Achha stunt hai film ko promote karne ke liye (Good publicity stunt to promote your film). All the best,” added another.

Someone commented in Hindi, “I didn’t expect this from you, sir. I’ve seen you since childhood and can’t believe you could do something like this… shame. The Taj Mahal is a world heritage site, the pride of India. Please don’t ruin the country’s image.”

The Taj Mahal controversy The controversy began years ago. According to a report by India Today, an ASI said that it might have originated from a book written by self-styled historian PN Oak, which claims evidence about the Taj Mahal's Hindu origins.

Advertisement

It was popularly called 'Tejo mahalay', a theory which believed that a Shiva temple stood at the exact spot where the Taj Mahal is located. It also claimed that the temple's building was allegedly appropriated by Shah Jahan, who later buried his wife Mumtaz in the 'Sanctum Sanctorum' of the temple.

However, in 2017, the ASI told the Agra court that no evidence was found to confirm that Taj Mahal ever housed a temple inside.

About The Taj Story Meanwhile, The Taj Story is presented by Swarnim Global Service Pvt Ltd.

It is directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by CA Suresh Jha.

Though the plot of the film remains unclear, the makers had previously shared that the film raises the "questions and the secrets that are buried behind the 22 sealed doors of The Taj Mahal".

Advertisement

It also "promises to present a chapter from Indian history that no one has ever dared to present before", the makers stated.