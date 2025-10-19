Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blessed with a boy

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha are blessed with their first child together on Sunday, and it's a boy. Announcing the news on social media, Chopra and Chadha shared a joint statement.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blessed with boy Their announcement post reads: “He's finally here! Our Baby Boy! and we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts fuller.”

“First we had each other, now we have everything.” it added.

Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Delhi, where she spent most of her time during pregnancy.

“Yes, Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Raghav is with his wife during this special time. They are expecting the arrival of the baby anytime now,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Raghav Chadha stayed by Parineeti Chopra in hospital Reportedly, Raghav Chadha, Chopra and the Chadha families stayed by the actor's side at the hospital.

“The whole family is so excited about the arrival of the baby and they are all by Parineeti’s side. This Diwali feels extra special for them as it is bringing even more joy and celebration with the little one on the way,” adds the insider.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of the actor's pregnancy in August, 2025. They shared a post on social media and wrote: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Their post came with a picture of a white and gold-themed cake. “1 + 1 = 3” was written on it with the shape of baby feet made out of frosting, referring to the arrival of their first child.

They confirmed the news of their pregnancy days after Chadha dropped major hints.

It happened at comedian Kapil Sharma's show, where Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made a joint appearance. He talked about “good news” briefly.

During the show, Chadha said in a segment that they will have “good news” soon. “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon)," the AAP leader said.

Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha's love story Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 after their engagement in Delhi.

They dated in secret for some time before making public appearances together.

The actor previously revealed that she met Raghav Chadha for the first time in London at an award ceremony. However, she said that she didn't recognise him at first.

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Parineeti Chopra said, “We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was an what he did. I literally looked him up after the breakfast. I learned about all the work he’s done, and we realised, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”