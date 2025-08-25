Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha expecting first child, actor announces pregnancy

"Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child together. On Monday, Chopra and Chadha took to Instagram and announced the news of the actor's pregnancy. They got married in 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy Via a joint post, the couple wrote, “Our little universe … on its way (evil eye, chick and heart emojis) Blessed beyond measure.”

Their post came with a picture of a celebration cake which featured two tiny feet, drawn with frosting. The cake read: “1+1= 3,” referring to the addition of the new member in the family of the two.

See post here:

Internet reacts to Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pregnancy news Soon after their post went live, congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans, friends and Bollywood celebs.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote in the comments, “Congratulations.” Sonam Kapoor added, “Congratulations darling.” “Congratulations. Such wonderful news,” said Harshdeep Kaur.

Neha Dhupia gave a warm welcome to the soon-to-be parents and commented, “Congratulations… welcome to the best hood.”

Rakul Preet Singh also congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “There were some hints and looks given in Kapil’s show. Congratulations to you both (sic).” “1+1 = La familia,” added another.

Someone else said, “There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed (sic)!”

One more said, “That’s really so sweet u guys are my favourite couple and I remember how Raghav wanted to reveal it on the Kapil Shama’s show. He wanted to let it out.. he was so happy and excited.. I had undertook it then (sic).”

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.