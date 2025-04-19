Parineeti Chopra looks adorable in throwback picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra always treats her fans with her adorable memories, and once again, she took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her family.

On Friday, Parineeti's brother, Sahaj Chopra, posted a picture on his Instagram Story where young siblings are cutely posing with their parents for the camera from Mount Kenya National Park.

Parineeti reposted this story on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Our childhood spent in Kenya with my grandparents who lived there."

Recently, as Amar Singh Chamkila celebrated its one-year anniversary, Diljit Dosanjh shared an unseen video showing him and Parineeti Chopra singing a song together, which was not included in the film's final cut.

The footage, which appears to have been shot during filming, features the duo singing in harmony.

Along with the video, the actor added a caption in both Punjabi and English. It read, "Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C.."

"Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo. Chamkila Forever!!! Gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in," he added.

Parineeti Chopra reposted the video and wrote, "My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila revolves around the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music. This angered many along the way, leading to the couple's assassination. Chamkila was killed when he was only 27.