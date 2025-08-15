Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate Independence Day with 'family love'

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha marked India's 78th Independence Day with a heartwarming family celebration.

On Friday, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor posted pictures on Instagram and extended heartwarming wishes to her fans, "An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. Happy Independence Day!"

In one of the pictures, the couple's dining table is decorated in a patriotic theme, with marigold flowers, white crockery, and banana tree leaves reflecting the colours of the Tricolour.

There are photos of Parineeti and Raghav in the garden.

Parineeti also shared a perfect family picture featuring her in-laws in the frame.

Many other Bollywood celebrities also extended heartwarming wishes on Independence Day 2025.

From Akshay Kumar's tribute to the "heroes" who keep beaches clean to Suniel Shetty's strong message for the Armed Forces, social media has been abuzz with greetings and homages.

Others to share the messages were Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, and Ram Charan, among others.

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav appeared in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

In the show, Parineeti revealed that she first met Raghav in London and was so curious after their meeting that she Googled his height. Raghav keeps the humour going with a cheeky comment saying, "Yeh jo bolti hai, uska ulta ho jaata hai. Isne kaha, 'I'll never ever marry a politician,' aur politician se shaadi ho gayi. Ab main roz subah isse uthake bolta hoon, 'Tu bol Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and politics attended the ceremony.