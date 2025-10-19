Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha set to welcome baby, actress admitted to Delhi hospital

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and MP Raghav Chadha are all set to welcome their first child together and embrace parenthood. As per the latest report, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress has been rushed to a hospital in Delhi for her delivery. The baby is likely to arrive during the festive season of Diwali, adding extra cheer to the family’s celebrations.

Parineeti Chopra admitted to hospital According to a report by Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The actress spent most of her pregnancy in Delhi, where Raghav Chadha and his family are based. She shared several glimpses of her life during pregnancy with her fans on social media.

Confirming the development, a source was quoted in the report: “Yes, Parineeti Chopra has been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Raghav is with his wife during this special time. They are expecting the arrival of the baby anytime now.”

Raghav Chadha and family arrive at hospital Besides Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra's family and in-laws have also arrived at the hospital, awaiting the arrival of the new member.

“The whole family is so excited about the arrival of the baby and they are all by Parineeti’s side. This Diwali feels extra special for them as it is bringing even more joy and celebration with the little one on the way,” added the unnamed source.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy Earlier this year, in August, Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the actress' pregnancy on social media with a joint post. They took to Instagram and shared: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

Their joint post featured a picture of a white and gold-themed cake. “1 + 1 = 3” was written on it with frosting, along with the shape of baby feet, referring to the arrival of their little one.

Their post also featured a video of Chopra and Chadha holding hands and walking together in a park.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement and wedding Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May 2023. They hosted a private party at Chadha's Kapurthala House in New Delhi, which was attended by several big politicians and also Chopra's cousin, Priyanka Chopra.

Later, in the same year, Chopra and Chadha tied the knot at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Before announcing the news of Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy, Raghav Chadha dropped hints about the arrival of their first child. They appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show and talked about “good news” briefly.

At the show, Chadha said that they will have “good news” soon. He said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”