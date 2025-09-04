Paris Jackson rejects Colman Domingo’s claim she ‘supported’ Michael biopic: ‘Not my monkeys, not my circus’

Paris Jackson has criticised the upcoming biopic on her dad, Michael, saying she had “zero per cent involvement” in the project despite claims from actor Colman Domingo that she was "supportive".

“I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird,” Paris, 27, wrote on Instagram.

Disagreement over script input Paris Jackson explained that she had only read an early draft of the script and shared her concerns, which were ignored.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life,” she said.

“Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed.”

Broader criticism of Hollywood biopics The singer-actor used the moment to criticise Hollywood’s biopic industry more broadly.

“The thing about these biopics is, it’s Hollywood. It’s fantasyland. It’s not real. But it’s sold to you as real,” she said, citing Bohemian Rhapsody and The Dirt as examples.

Paris said Michael was no different: “The narrative is being controlled. And there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies.”

Domingo’s earlier remarks Her comments came just two days after Colman Domingo, who plays family patriarch Joe Jackson in the film, praised her and her brother Prince.

Domingo told People magazine at the Venice Film Festival that Paris had been “nothing but lovely and warm” and was “very much in support of our film.”

Also Read | James Gunn confirms next Superman movie Man of Tomorrow for 2026 release date

Biopic backed by Jackson Estate The biopic is being produced in collaboration with the Jackson estate and has been in development since 2019.

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will make his feature debut in the lead role. The film also stars Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as entertainment lawyer John Branca, along with Laura Harrier, Kat Graham, Larenz Tate and Derek Luke.

Release date Michael is scheduled for release on April 24, 2026.

Also Read | Who is Jennifer Affleck? Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star joins DWTS 34