Park Bom is ‘beyond control’: K-pop star sues YG CEO Yang Hyun-suk – All we know about $4.5 quadrillion case

K-pop star Park Bom allegedly filed a lawsuit against Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of her former music label YG Entertainment. But what really caught the Internet's attention was the oddly high suing amount — $4.5 quadrillion — demanded from YG and Hyun-suk. This is several times the GDP of South Korea.

The alleged lawsuit, a picture of which the K-pop star posted on her Instagram, went viral; however, the post was soon deleted before any official confirmation.

According to media reports, the former 2NE1 member has accused the music label of fraud and embezzlement. She also alleged non-payment of album profits and performance fees, among other claims.

She is now managed by D-Nation Entertainment, a company she joined in 2018.

‘People of Korea, please investigate…’: Park Bom's deleted post In a now-deleted Instagram post, the K-pop singer made highly explosive claims and said, "To the people of Korea, please investigate what YG Entertainment did to Park Bom exactly as it is.”

She also shared what appeared to be an image of a court filing that alleged a criminal complaint against the YG CEO. However, the Instagram post was soon deleted.

It is, therefore, unclear whether Park Bom actually filed the lawsuit against Yang Hyun-suk for the insanely high amount.

‘Beyond our control’: Agency Reacting to media reports of the alleged lawsuit, Park Bom's agency, D-Nation Entertainment, released an official statement saying they're looking into the details of the case and said that the star was “out of control”.

“Park Bom is beyond our control as well. We are currently looking into the details of her lawsuit against Yang Hyun Suk.”

However, there is yet no official confirmation or media reports from any Korean news agencies to confirm the news.

Yang Hyun-suk's run-in with legal scrutiny Yang Hyun-suk has faced legal scrutiny in the past, including allegations of drug-related offences and threats against whistleblowers.

